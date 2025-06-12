Inside The Nuggets

Boston Celtics Star Listed in Denver Nuggets Trade Idea

A recent article listed one champion and star from the Boston Celtics as a potential trade target for the Denver Nuggets.

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have undergone major changes over the last few months, and could be in the mix for more after a second-round exit in this year's playoffs. From the sidelines to the front office, Denver has altered its team since the 2023 championship run.

The Nuggets will go into the 2025-26 season with David Adelman as the head coach, as well as a new GM to be named, after parting ways with Mike Malone and Calvin Booth. The roster could bring the next major change to the team after years with the same core.

Denver isn't the only recent championship team rumored to make major roster changes. The Boston Celtics, who are well over the second apron, are reportedly listening to trade offers surrounding players in the starting lineup. One prominent name is Derrick White, who helped the Celtics capture last year's title.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed White as an "ambitious" trade target for the Nuggets. Denver captured the 2023 title with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the shooting guard position, and has since filled it in with Christian Braun. However, White could provide more firepower around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

"Everybody loves Christian Braun, but the Denver Nuggets need an even more dynamic two-way threat next to Jamal Murray to maximize Nikola Jokić's prime," Hughes wrote.

"Derrick White is among the best defensive guards in the league and is the kind of three-point shooter whom opponents get yanked off the floor for leaving open. His value as a spacer is far greater than Braun's, and his superiority as a playmaker (4.8 assists per game last year) would give the Nuggets never-before-seen levels of offensive savvy and dynamism."

White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this year. While the Celtics were bounced in the second round of the playoffs, the 30-year-old provided elite shooting and defense throughout the season.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

