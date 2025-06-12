Boston Celtics Star Listed in Denver Nuggets Trade Idea
The Denver Nuggets have undergone major changes over the last few months, and could be in the mix for more after a second-round exit in this year's playoffs. From the sidelines to the front office, Denver has altered its team since the 2023 championship run.
The Nuggets will go into the 2025-26 season with David Adelman as the head coach, as well as a new GM to be named, after parting ways with Mike Malone and Calvin Booth. The roster could bring the next major change to the team after years with the same core.
Denver isn't the only recent championship team rumored to make major roster changes. The Boston Celtics, who are well over the second apron, are reportedly listening to trade offers surrounding players in the starting lineup. One prominent name is Derrick White, who helped the Celtics capture last year's title.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed White as an "ambitious" trade target for the Nuggets. Denver captured the 2023 title with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the shooting guard position, and has since filled it in with Christian Braun. However, White could provide more firepower around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
"Everybody loves Christian Braun, but the Denver Nuggets need an even more dynamic two-way threat next to Jamal Murray to maximize Nikola Jokić's prime," Hughes wrote.
"Derrick White is among the best defensive guards in the league and is the kind of three-point shooter whom opponents get yanked off the floor for leaving open. His value as a spacer is far greater than Braun's, and his superiority as a playmaker (4.8 assists per game last year) would give the Nuggets never-before-seen levels of offensive savvy and dynamism."
White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this year. While the Celtics were bounced in the second round of the playoffs, the 30-year-old provided elite shooting and defense throughout the season.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook Sends Heartfelt Message After Big Surgery
Derrick Rose Makes Eye-Opening Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Statement
NBA Trade Idea Swaps $179 Million Nuggets Star for Promising Young Star