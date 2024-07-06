BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Sign Golden State Warriors Free Agent
The Denver Nuggets had been very quiet in NBA free agency entering Saturday, having lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic without any move to replace him. Denver also traded away Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, which created an even greater need for guard help.
While Denver has yet to acquire a new guard, as their top target Russell Westbrook remains under contract with the LA Clippers, it was announced on Saturday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Nuggets had agreed to a two-year contract with Golden State Warriors free agent Dario Saric.
The Saric deal will be worth $10.6M, per Wojnarowski:
Saric appeared in 64 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 8.0 PPG and 4.4 RPG in 17.2 minutes per contest. Converting on 37.6% of his three-point attempts, Saric often served as a stretch-five off Golden State's bench, which could be the role he primarily plays in Denver.
The Nuggets have been looking for improved backup center play behind Nikola Jokic, and while Saric is not a traditional center, he is a serviceable backup and an improvement from some of the front court players Denver has relied on in recent years.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Denver is expected to exceed the first apron threshold after this signing, which will restrict their roster building options:
There are still pathways for the Nuggets to acquire Westbrook, with one of them being a minimum contract following a buyout with the Clippers or a different team he is sent to.
