Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Sign Golden State Warriors Free Agent

The Nuggets have reportedly signed a recent Warriors player

Joey Linn

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench watches the closing minutes against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench watches the closing minutes against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets had been very quiet in NBA free agency entering Saturday, having lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic without any move to replace him. Denver also traded away Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, which created an even greater need for guard help.

While Denver has yet to acquire a new guard, as their top target Russell Westbrook remains under contract with the LA Clippers, it was announced on Saturday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Nuggets had agreed to a two-year contract with Golden State Warriors free agent Dario Saric.

The Saric deal will be worth $10.6M, per Wojnarowski:

Saric appeared in 64 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 8.0 PPG and 4.4 RPG in 17.2 minutes per contest. Converting on 37.6% of his three-point attempts, Saric often served as a stretch-five off Golden State's bench, which could be the role he primarily plays in Denver.

The Nuggets have been looking for improved backup center play behind Nikola Jokic, and while Saric is not a traditional center, he is a serviceable backup and an improvement from some of the front court players Denver has relied on in recent years.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Denver is expected to exceed the first apron threshold after this signing, which will restrict their roster building options:

There are still pathways for the Nuggets to acquire Westbrook, with one of them being a minimum contract following a buyout with the Clippers or a different team he is sent to.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News