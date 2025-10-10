David Adelman Explains Decision To Rest Aaron Gordon in Nuggets' Preseason Game
The Denver Nuggets have made some huge summer additions to add some much-needed depth, and arguably build the best second unit in the NBA, which is something they lacked last season. Especially in the playoffs, injuries started to plague the Nuggets, and their on-court product reflected it at times.
The Nuggets now have plenty of depth to gain more flexibility in scenarios where they are playing without their key players, and Monday's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors gave them a preview of what it is like to be down a starter.
The Nuggets faced Toronto with standout forward Aaron Gordon sidelined, with an injury that was "nothing pressing, but more maintenance related," as head coach David Adelman explained before the game.
After Friday's practice, Adelman spoke with the media and was asked more about Gordon's injury, as the head coach explained his decision to give the 30-year-old forward some rest.
"He looks alright," Adelman says (via DNVR Nuggets) as he looks over to Gordon during practice. "He was really good today. I think it's — Aaron [Gordon], Jamal [Murray], guys that have had those minor lingering injuries, we have to get ahead of that. So it just felt like the right time for him to take a two-day break, and now he's back at it."
Of course, every NBA team wants to see its lineup at full power during the preseason to get guys comfortable and ready for when games start to matter, but the priority remains the players' health. Giving Gordon a rest day against the Raptors was purely precautionary, and it is promising that he is back at practice with no further concerns.
In Denver's preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gordon impressed with 14 points through 15 minutes on perfect 4-4 shooting from the field. While Adelman and the Nuggets' staff certainly want to make sure all of their guys are in top shape and ready to go for the regular season, Gordon is certainly not a player they have to worry too much about.
The Nuggets' next preseason outing will be on the road against the LA Clippers on Sunday, and it is expected that Gordon will be back in action.