David Adelman Offers Hope to Peyton Watson After Nuggets' Contract Move
On Monday, a handful of NBA players' hopes were crushed. Monday was the deadline for rookie contract extensions from the 2022 NBA Draft class, and one Denver Nuggets guard benefited from this. Christian Braun signed a five-year, $125 million extension to stay in Denver, although another Nuggets standout was not as lucky.
Peyton Watson was also racing to get a contract extension by Monday's deadline, but the Nuggets' front office had other plans. The two sides could not strike a deal to keep Watson under contract past the 2025-26 season, but that does not mean his future in Denver is bleak.
David Adelman reveals his message to Watson
Even though Watson is set to hit free agency in the 2026 offseason, he could use the 2025-26 season to impress the Nuggets and show them what they would be missing if they do not bring him back.
Nuggets head coach David Adelman encourages him to take that approach, as he was recently asked about Denver's decision not to extend him.
"I have talked to Peyton throughout the preseason. I'll say this: Peyton has a chance here," Adelman said. "If he has a great year, he can put himself where he wants to, and that's what our league's about. You know, you prove it every day, you prove it every year. And eventually, if you work hard and you do the right things, you'll benefit."
Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game last season, setting career-highs across the board. Watson has been a key piece for the Nuggets over the past couple of seasons, especially thanks to his defensive versatility, and Adelman certainly recognizes how great a player he can be.
"Peyton's been great. He's had a really good preseason. And, you know, everybody has their time. So he can set his market, and I think he will," Adelman said. "He's been great. He's been unselfish. He's been one of the bright spots of this whole month. I'm expecting a big season from Peyton."
If Watson continues to improve, he should be a huge part of the Nuggets' success this season and ultimately have plenty of suitors when it comes to free agency next summer. Of course, there is always the opportunity for him to re-sign with the Nuggets, but we will see how that shakes out next offseason.
