Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement on Nikola Jokic as Face of NBA
Could Nikola Jokic have what it takes to be the next face of the NBA?
According to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, he doesn't see that idea being too far-fetched for the Denver Nuggets star.
The Athletic's Nick Friedell recently dove into the topic in an interview with Kerr ahead of the new season of who could succeed the current generation of NBA stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant; who's next up to be the top face of the league once that group of guys find their way out of the picture?
For Kerr, of anyone who could hold that title, Jokic, along with Luka Doncic might be the top names to keep an eye on.
“I think everybody should be a Nikola fan,” Kerr said on the topic of who could be the next face of the NBA. “Jokić. He’s so damn good. But is it different because he’s a foreign guy? Same with Luka (Dončić), is it different? Maybe there’s a part of it that has to be an American, I don’t know. But I’m not worried because the history of the league shows that there’s always more people coming along, and I have no doubt that will be the case.”
Could Nikola Jokic Really Be the Next Face of the NBA?
From a pure talent perspective, it's hard to elevate any current star above where Jokic currently stands. He's been in the top two of MVP voting across the past five seasons, has won three of those awards along with an NBA title, and has since been crowned by the majority of those witnessing it as the best player the league has to offer.
But becoming "the face of the league" is seen a bit differently, and something that isn't quite as simple as being the best talent on a given year.
Guys like LeBron and Curry have remained at the top of their game for over the past decade, remaining some of the game's best ambassadors, and have since become true global icons for the imprint they've left on the league since suiting up.
Jokic, has proven to have the accolades and skillset to rise upon that tier of stardom. But could he take that next step into becoming one of the league's biggest icons? He's not as outspoken or capturing headlines like those other guys, but he certainly passes the eye test on the floor of whether or not he's worthy.
Truly, it might just be a wait-and-see approach when that time finally comes to see who ends up taking that "face of the league" title. However, in the meantime, it's hard not to put Jokic at the top of that watch list to be the one crowned for it when that moment finally comes.
