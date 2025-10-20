Nuggets Fail to Reach New Deal With Peyton Watson
It looks like the Denver Nuggets will decide not to sign Peyton Watson to a rookie-scale extension before the NBA deadline on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets and Watson will not agree to a new contract extension, and will leave the fourth-year wing set to hit restricted free agency next summer.
It's somewhat of an expected move following the Nuggets' earlier decision to agree to a new five-year, $125 million extension with other fourth-year wing Christian Braun, which was able to be hashed out just hours before the league deadline struck.
Peyton Watson, Nuggets Without New Deal at Extension Deadline
Rumors had sparked in the days before the extension deadline that Watson and the Nuggets could come to an eventual agreement that kept him out of restricted free agency for next summer right before the cutoff hit.
Yet, with Braun's deal coming to fruition, it effectively leaves Watson as the odd-man out without a new payday, as Denver now decides to leave him on an expiring deal for this coming season.
Watson was the 30th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and has gradually developed into a key rotational piece in the Nuggets' championship core across his three seasons in the Mile High.
During his latest season, Watson played in 68 regular season games for the Nuggets to have a career year, averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field.
Moving forward, the challenge for the Nuggets and their front office will be retaining and maintaining an expensive roster after now footing the bill of Braun's $125 million deal.
Nikola Jokic and Cameron Johnson will be set for their own respective new contracts in the next couple of years set to take up a large chunk of their cap space, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have their own respective sizable contracts to be payed as is, and for Watson, that could make the money a bit tighter once it comes time to hit the negotiation table once again.
For now though, Watson will be signed on for this season on the last year of his rookie deal, and will keep the negotiations halted until restricted free agency hits next offseason–– where the Nuggets have the ability to match any offer that comes his way from any other interested suitor.