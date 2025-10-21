Inside The Nuggets

David Adelman Comments on Christian Braun’s New Nuggets Extension

What did the Denver Nuggets' head coach have to say about Christian Braun's new deal?

Jared Koch

Oct 17, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the final hours before the NBA's official extension deadline hit ahead of the new regular season, the Denver Nuggets were finally able to sign their fourth-year wing Christian Braun to a lucrative five-year, $125 million deal to keep him set in the Mile High for the next half decade.

Braun, a first round pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, has established himself as a key component of the Nuggets' championship-level core since breaking out onto the scene during his 2024-25 campaign.

The 24-year-old wing is coming off a year in which he averaged career-highs in every major stat category, winding up as the Nuggets' fourth-leading scorer across last season, logging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while playing in 79 games, starting in all but two of those contests.

Now, he gets a well-deserved payday, while also inking his long-term future with the team that started it all.

David Adelman Dishes on Christian Braun's New Deal

For Nuggets head coach David Adelman, he's clearly a fan of seeing his young, homegrown guard getting his recognition, as the first-year coach would give his due credit to Braun for striking a new deal leading into Denver's opening night matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors.

“It’s cool to see someone develop here, go through the program, hang a banner," Adelman said of Braun following his extension. "This is what it’s about."

Adelman, in his same presser, also made mention of wanting Braun to handle a little more responsibility as a ball-handler in the backcourt; another projected step forward in his role, and could lead to another positive turn in his development than what's already been shown in three seasons.

When asked following the unraveling of his new contract, he's seemingly willing to do whatever's necessary to maintain Denver's winning ways however he can––which is part of why he wound up inking a new deal to stay on for the long term in the first place.

“I want to be a part of winning," Braun said after signing his extension. "I want to be a part of the success that happens here. I want to be around these guys.”

Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun (0) looks to pass the ball against the Los A
Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun (0) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Now that Braun got his bag, and the Nuggets brass led by Coach Adelman is confident in what he might have to offer for the year ahead, there might be a little bit more room for growth from what's already been seen within the promising two-way wing.

More Denver Nuggets Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023.

Home/News