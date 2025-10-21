David Adelman Comments on Christian Braun’s New Nuggets Extension
In the final hours before the NBA's official extension deadline hit ahead of the new regular season, the Denver Nuggets were finally able to sign their fourth-year wing Christian Braun to a lucrative five-year, $125 million deal to keep him set in the Mile High for the next half decade.
Braun, a first round pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, has established himself as a key component of the Nuggets' championship-level core since breaking out onto the scene during his 2024-25 campaign.
The 24-year-old wing is coming off a year in which he averaged career-highs in every major stat category, winding up as the Nuggets' fourth-leading scorer across last season, logging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while playing in 79 games, starting in all but two of those contests.
Now, he gets a well-deserved payday, while also inking his long-term future with the team that started it all.
David Adelman Dishes on Christian Braun's New Deal
For Nuggets head coach David Adelman, he's clearly a fan of seeing his young, homegrown guard getting his recognition, as the first-year coach would give his due credit to Braun for striking a new deal leading into Denver's opening night matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors.
“It’s cool to see someone develop here, go through the program, hang a banner," Adelman said of Braun following his extension. "This is what it’s about."
Adelman, in his same presser, also made mention of wanting Braun to handle a little more responsibility as a ball-handler in the backcourt; another projected step forward in his role, and could lead to another positive turn in his development than what's already been shown in three seasons.
When asked following the unraveling of his new contract, he's seemingly willing to do whatever's necessary to maintain Denver's winning ways however he can––which is part of why he wound up inking a new deal to stay on for the long term in the first place.
“I want to be a part of winning," Braun said after signing his extension. "I want to be a part of the success that happens here. I want to be around these guys.”
Now that Braun got his bag, and the Nuggets brass led by Coach Adelman is confident in what he might have to offer for the year ahead, there might be a little bit more room for growth from what's already been seen within the promising two-way wing.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Christian Braun Sends Strong Message to Nuggets After $125 Million Deal
- Nuggets Fail to Reach New Deal With Peyton Watson
- Nuggets, Christian Braun Agree To 5-Year Contract Extension
- Denver Nuggets Predicted To Earn Unexpected NBA All-Star Nod
- New Details Surface on Nuggets’ Christian Braun Extension Talks