Denver Nuggets GM Makes Honest Statement on Trades
The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, with a 13-4 record in their last seven games after Thursday night's win over the Orlando Magic. However, with the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, the Nuggets were a team that was viewed as potential buyers looking to add a piece to their rotation.
While Nuggets head coach Michael Malone shut down rumors of Michael Porter Jr. being moved a few days earlier, that didn't prevent other roster pieces from being shipped out. The Nuggets did not make any move, and general manager Calvin Booth addressed the media Thursday night to share what was going on in the front office.
"We liked everything that was happening in our rotation, so we weren't close to doing anything with anybody in our rotation," Booth shared. "It was gonna be some of the guys outside of it like Dario [Saric] and Zeke [Nnaji] and using several of our draft assets...opposed to moving a bigger guy like Mike [Porter Jr.]."
It's a very bold statement for a general manager to share what players he was looking into trading, but that might just be the reality of the NBA. As for now, the Nuggets will turn their attention to the buyout market, where they could potentially add a piece to the roster.
Looking ahead on the schedule, Denver returns to action on Saturday night when it travels to face the Phoenix Suns.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers