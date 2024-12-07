Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move Amid Jamal Murray's Injury Status
The Denver Nuggets have listed point guard Jamal Murray on the injury report for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The official status for Murray is questionable with right hamstring inflammation. Injuries have been a factor for Murray the last several seasons, which is why the Nuggets are always going to be careful with him.
Having missed only three games this season, Murray has appeared in 12-straight contests for Denver. That said, it seems possible he could miss this game against Washington when considering a roster move the Nuggets made.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR: “Trey Alexander was called up from the G League with Jamal Murray (hamstring) questionable to play.”
Alexander is a 21-year-old rookie guard who has made just eight appearances at the NBA level this season. While he would presumably not be in the rotation even if Murray was unable to play, it seems the Nuggets have called him up to strengthen their backcourt depth in the event Murray does sit.
In 17 games this season, Murray is averaging just 17.8 points, which is the fewest he has averaged since his second season in the NBA. Also converting on just 42.0% of his field goal attempts and 33.3% of his three-point attempts, Murray has not been the player Denver is used to seeing.
If Murray cannot play, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook will start. The former league MVP has averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his three games as a starter this season. Denver has gone 3-0 in those games.
Entering Saturday, the Nuggets are just 11-9 on the season, which has them sitting at 8th in the Western Conference.
