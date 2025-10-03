Nuggets’ New Win Projection Comes in Lower Than Anticipated
The Denver Nuggets, over the course of a productive offseason, have optimized this roster in a way that could set them up for extended success this season compared to how the events of last year unfolded.
But when it comes to outlining a win-loss record for the Nuggets this season, how could that look? And can the Nuggets wind up surpassing last year's total of 50 wins?
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, that improvement is bound to come in the form of more wins, but maybe not as many as you'd expect.
Hughes predicted the Nuggets to end the year with a 53-29 regular season record–– three more than last season, but a number he ultimately sees limited due to the number of games key starters like Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray may play.
"A deeper rotation that now includes Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and old pal Bruce Brown should help the Denver Nuggets add to last year's win total of 50," Hughes wrote. "Our projection of 53 victories might seem conservative if Aaron Gordon can log more than last year's 51 appearances, but the Nuggets have little incentive to push their key starters during the regular season."
"For that matter, Nikola Jokić might play fewer than last season's 70 games," Hughes continued. "Ditto for Jamal Murray, who appeared in 67 contests. As long as Jokić is on the roster, Denver will put up elite offensive numbers. Denver hasn't finished outside the top 10 in scoring efficiency since Jokić took over a starting job."
At only a three-win jump from last season, that's not a knock on the talent Denver has in the building or on the improvements they made through the summer. Actually, it's quite the opposite.
With the improved depth the Nuggets are able to roll out on a nightly basis, paired with their stout group in the starting five, a bit of responsibility is able to be removed from the shoulders of guys like Jokic and Murray, and keep them ready to go for the extra games bound to come in the postseason, where being fresh and healthy is a premium asset to have.
With a tad less Jokic involvement, which should allow him to play fewer minutes a night, and might even come with a couple of extra games missed, their regular season record might not be as eye-popping. But, it's enough to get them to the dance, and in a favorable spot at that.
53 wins in last season's conference would've put the Nuggets still as the second-seed in the West, and in Hughes' predictions, it places them as the third-best team in the conference behind the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In a tough surrounding West, an added three wins to the overall total is also nothing to scoff at, and could be the difference between a few seeds up or down the standings– just as we saw transpire in the conference last year.
Even if it's not as eye-catching as a 68-win OKC team from last year, the goals for the Nuggets this time aren't honed in on the regular season; those goals are strictly on winning a title in June, and this group is confident they have the tools around the roster to check that box.