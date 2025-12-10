Jamal Murray Reveals Mindset Amid Nuggets' Success on the Road

The Denver Nuggets, while a bit shaky on their home floor as of late, have put together an impressive 10-game win streak on the road in the midst of their best-ever start in franchise history, in large part thanks to the offensive prowess of star guard Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

For Murray especially, it's been an extremely strong recent stretch, having taken home his first-ever Western Conference Player of the Week for that three-game slate away from home, collecting a 50-point explosion in the process.

That consistency on the road, for Murray, is brought to life due to the type of energy the Nuggets bring into the arena, no matter where they may be.

"I just think we're really together, just bringing our own energy, for the most part," Murray said during a recent Nuggets practice. "It doesn't matter where we go, what arena we're playing in, or who we're playing against, just kind of bringing our own energy into the building and sustaining it."

The Nuggets' tenth-straight win on the road against the Charlotte Hornets was able to etch their best-ever road win-streak in franchise history, along with their best-ever start through 23 games since the NBA-ABA merger.

And that impressive start has mostly been done without the Nuggets' starting five being at full force. Both of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun have been sidelined since the middle of November with their respective injuries to keep Denver's rotation and defense a bit depleted since.

But, thanks to a reinforced depth unit through the offseason stepping up in their place, and the electric start of both Murray and Jokic, Denver's been able to stay afloat with no real issues when they're away from home.

Sure, a four-game losing streak at Ball Arena does provide room for improvement, but getting the operation right at home is a bit easier than the other way around.

Dec 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) prepares to drive in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Once the Nuggets are able to get even healthier, things will begin to look even better on both sides of the floor, and whenever that comes to form, that mentality in the locker room to continue taking care of business on the road won't be shifting much either.

The Nuggets might have a good chance to extend that streak even longer, too. Denver has another road game on the horizon against the Sacramento Kings for an opportunity to push that number to 11-straight, then won't be back on the road for nearly two weeks, facing the Dallas Mavericks a day before Christmas Eve.

Time will tell if that road dominance will continue, but Murray is confident in this group's chemistry and ability to keep making it happen.

