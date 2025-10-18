Nuggets Waive Two Players Ahead of Regular Season
The Denver Nuggets have cut a pair of players from their roster before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
According to a team announcement, the Nuggets have waived center Moses Brown and forward Kessler Edwards.
The release of both effectively leaves Denver down to 14 traditional contracts, keeping one roster spot open heading into the beginning of the season.
Both Brown and Edwards were signed onto Exhibit 10 deals upon their agreement to come onto the Nuggets for training camp. And while both were vying to make the final cut, both will come up short and instead hit free agency with a chance to sign with a new team.
Edwards is in his fifth year in the NBA after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, playing 178 career games. Last year, he was signed to the Dallas Mavericks, where he suited up for a total of 40 games, averaging 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field.
Edwards also appeared in two preseason games for the Nuggets before being waived against the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brown, who's in his seventh year pro, came into the league in 2019 as an undrafted product out of UCLA, and has played in 163 games for an eye-catching seven teams.
In his most recent season, Brown split time with the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks for 13 games, averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in just under 10 minutes a night.
Brown also played in a pair of preseason games for Denver, one of which, vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, wound up being relatively productive. He played in just four minutes to collect eight points on 80% shooting from the field with three rebounds.
It remains to be seen where each of Brown and Edwards will end up following their short tenure in Dennver, but for the Nuggets, it essentially finalizes their new and reformed roster heading into the regular season–– leaving one spot available in order to maintain flexibility to add another piece onto their 15-man roster, whenever they see fit.
