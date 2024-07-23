Former Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat Player Signs With New Team
It was announced on Tuesday by Metros de Santiago, a professional basketball team in the Dominican Republic, that the club had signed former NBA power forward Greg Whittington. First signing with the Miami Heat in 2015, Whittington only appeared in Summer League, preseason, and G League games for Miami, but did finally make his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets in 2021.
Signing a two-way contract with Denver in November of 2020, Whittington appeared in four games before being waived in April of 2021. At the time of his signing, Whittington was coming off an impressive season with Galatasaray of the Turkish BSL, but never got much of an opportunity in Denver, partially due to injuries.
In a joint Instagram post with his new club, Whittington announced the signing that will continue his professional basketball career:
When the Nuggets announced the Whittington signing in 2020, the team shared the following details on his basketball journey up until that point:
"Whittington, 6-8, 212, spent the 2019-20 season playing in Istanbul, Turkey for Galatasaray of the Turkish BSL. He appeared in 25 games (10 starts), averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.12 steals while shooting 56.6% from the field and 50.7% from three in 25.8 minutes per game."
On the start of his NBA career, the Nuggets added, "The 27-year-old went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent the 2015-16 season playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. In two seasons for the Skyforce, Whittington appeared in 36 games (32 starts) averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.81 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field in 34.3 minutes."
As previously mentioned, Whittington's first NBA contract came from the Miami Heat, as he began his professional career with their G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.
