Inside The Nuggets

Former Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat Player Signs With New Team

This former NBA forward has joined a new team

Joey Linn

Oct 13, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Greg Whittington (22) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic guard Jordan Sibert (18) during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 95-92 in overtime.
Oct 13, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Greg Whittington (22) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic guard Jordan Sibert (18) during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 95-92 in overtime. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced on Tuesday by Metros de Santiago, a professional basketball team in the Dominican Republic, that the club had signed former NBA power forward Greg Whittington. First signing with the Miami Heat in 2015, Whittington only appeared in Summer League, preseason, and G League games for Miami, but did finally make his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets in 2021.

Signing a two-way contract with Denver in November of 2020, Whittington appeared in four games before being waived in April of 2021. At the time of his signing, Whittington was coming off an impressive season with Galatasaray of the Turkish BSL, but never got much of an opportunity in Denver, partially due to injuries.

In a joint Instagram post with his new club, Whittington announced the signing that will continue his professional basketball career:

When the Nuggets announced the Whittington signing in 2020, the team shared the following details on his basketball journey up until that point:

"Whittington, 6-8, 212, spent the 2019-20 season playing in Istanbul, Turkey for Galatasaray of the Turkish BSL. He appeared in 25 games (10 starts), averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.12 steals while shooting 56.6% from the field and 50.7% from three in 25.8 minutes per game." 

On the start of his NBA career, the Nuggets added, "The 27-year-old went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent the 2015-16 season playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. In two seasons for the Skyforce, Whittington appeared in 36 games (32 starts) averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.81 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field in 34.3 minutes."

As previously mentioned, Whittington's first NBA contract came from the Miami Heat, as he began his professional career with their G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News