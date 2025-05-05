Game 1 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets have moved on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after a hard-fought seven-game battle with the LA Clippers.
The Nuggets will now head to Oklahoma, where the Thunder have been patiently waiting for the winner of the Nuggets-Clippers series for over a week, as they swept the Memphis Grizzlies.
The two teams met four times in the regular season and had split the season series 2-2. Their last meeting ended in a 140-127 victory for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic led the way with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists on 75/50/80 shooting splits, in a game that saw the Thunder lead for a good portion of the second and third quarters.
The Nuggets will be looking to build off the momentum they built in their last series and carry it forward into the semifinals against the Thunder, who had the best record in the regular season and are currently favored to win.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on their injury report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Monday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Make History vs Clippers in Game 7
Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
Lakers Legend Sends Message To Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Clippers