Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets absolutely embarrassed the Phoenix Suns in a 27-point victory. It was a night of tremendous frustration both for Suns fans and their players. Tonight on Christmas, the Suns will either redeem themselves or fall further into their frustrations.
Both the Nuggets and Suns had their star guards missing in their first matchup on Monday; Jamal Murray was missing for the Nuggets, and Devin Booker was missing for the Suns. Both players are listed on the injury report again tonight. When it comes to injury health, the Nuggets should have the advantage tonight.
The Nuggets have three players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, and DaRon Holmes II.
Jamal Murray is currently questionable with a right ankle sprain. He missed the Nuggets' latest game against the Suns on Monday.
Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available.
The Suns have five players listed on their injury report: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Collin Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Devin Booker is out with a left groin strain. He did not play on Monday night.
Grayson Allen is out due to concussion protocol, Bol Bol is out with a left knee contusion, Collin Gillespie is out due to his two-way G League contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is also out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will face off tonight at the Footprint Center at 10:30 p.m. EST.
