Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face off in a rematch of Monday night's game

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets absolutely embarrassed the Phoenix Suns in a 27-point victory. It was a night of tremendous frustration both for Suns fans and their players. Tonight on Christmas, the Suns will either redeem themselves or fall further into their frustrations.

Both the Nuggets and Suns had their star guards missing in their first matchup on Monday; Jamal Murray was missing for the Nuggets, and Devin Booker was missing for the Suns. Both players are listed on the injury report again tonight. When it comes to injury health, the Nuggets should have the advantage tonight.

The Nuggets have three players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, and DaRon Holmes II.

Jamal Murray is currently questionable with a right ankle sprain. He missed the Nuggets' latest game against the Suns on Monday.

Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available.

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Suns have five players listed on their injury report: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Collin Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.

Devin Booker is out with a left groin strain. He did not play on Monday night.

Devin Booker of the Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts between plays in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Grayson Allen is out due to concussion protocol, Bol Bol is out with a left knee contusion, Collin Gillespie is out due to his two-way G League contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is also out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will face off tonight at the Footprint Center at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant's Frustrated Statement After Suns' Blowout Loss to Nuggets

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Denver Nuggets Coach Breaks Silence on Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News