Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Lakers

The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray on the injury report against the Los Angeles Lakers

Logan Struck

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have met in the postseason in each of the past two seasons, and the Nuggets have sent the Lakers home both times. In their two series, the Nuggets have won eight of nine games, but every matchup seems to be a good one.

On Saturday, the Nuggets host the Lakers, but LA is much different than they are used to. Since their last meeting, the Lakers have added 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic, setting up a matchup between two of the world's finest, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right)
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Jokic always shines, the unsung hero in Denver is typically star point guard Jamal Murray. The 27-year-old guard always seems to step up when it matters. But, for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, the Nuggets have added Murray to the injury report.

The Nuggets are listing Jamal Murray as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to left knee inflammation.

Murray is averaging 21.3 points and 6.1 assists per game this season with 47.5/38.6/86.9 shooting splits. The star guard has missed seven games this season, but Nuggets fans should be happy to see a probable status next to his name for Saturday's massive matchup.

Murray has been on a tear, averaging 44.5 points through the last two games, shooting 56% from beyond the arc. Murray has been a huge part of Denver's nine-game win streak, but Saturday's game against the Lakers will be their biggest test since January.

The Nuggets and Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST in Denver on Saturday.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News