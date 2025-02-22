Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Lakers
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have met in the postseason in each of the past two seasons, and the Nuggets have sent the Lakers home both times. In their two series, the Nuggets have won eight of nine games, but every matchup seems to be a good one.
On Saturday, the Nuggets host the Lakers, but LA is much different than they are used to. Since their last meeting, the Lakers have added 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic, setting up a matchup between two of the world's finest, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
While Jokic always shines, the unsung hero in Denver is typically star point guard Jamal Murray. The 27-year-old guard always seems to step up when it matters. But, for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, the Nuggets have added Murray to the injury report.
The Nuggets are listing Jamal Murray as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to left knee inflammation.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points and 6.1 assists per game this season with 47.5/38.6/86.9 shooting splits. The star guard has missed seven games this season, but Nuggets fans should be happy to see a probable status next to his name for Saturday's massive matchup.
Murray has been on a tear, averaging 44.5 points through the last two games, shooting 56% from beyond the arc. Murray has been a huge part of Denver's nine-game win streak, but Saturday's game against the Lakers will be their biggest test since January.
The Nuggets and Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST in Denver on Saturday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers