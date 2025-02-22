Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Lakers

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Lakers:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery… pic.twitter.com/hcphrk6gkv