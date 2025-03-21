Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Trail Blazers
Even though it seems at times that the Denver Nuggets don't need much help around Nikola Jokic to win games, the rise in teams around the Western Conference means the Nuggets need everything they can get to compete. To ensure Jokic has a second star with him going forward, Denver inked Jamal Murray to a four-year, $207 million deal that begins next season.
While Murray has never been an All-Star since entering the league in 2016, he's consistently averaged 20 points per game over his last four seasons and steps his game up in the playoffs. With Denver seeking to improve their playoff positioning against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, a return from injury for Murray remains up in the air.
According to Denver's most recent injury report, Murray is questionable for Friday's contest with a right ankle sprain. He's missed the last two contests for the Nuggets alongside Jokic and has appeared in 61 games this season.
If Murray can play against the Blazers, he'll hope to replicate his performance against them earlier this season. On February 12th, Murray scored a career-high 55 points against Portland in the win, making seven shots from beyond the arc. With Jokic already listed as out, the weight of the offense will surely fall on Murray's shoulders.
Tip-off in Portland between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is set for 10:00 p.m. EST, with Denver seeking their 45th win of the season.
