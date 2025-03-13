JJ Redick's LeBron James Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Nuggets
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that's a much-needed statement win for both teams.
While NBA fans are always excited to see LeBron James and Nikola Jokic battle it out, unfortunately, that likely won't happen on Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick gave the latest update on James, and based on his statements, the superstar forward will remain out against the Nuggets. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers sent LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, and Rui Hachimura back to Los Angeles.
Via @JovanBuha: "JJ Redick says the team sent LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura were all sent back to Los Angeles for rest and recovery. He said they are all day-to-day moving forward."
Given that the Lakers are playing in Denver on Friday, LeBron should be ruled out as he's being sent back to Los Angeles.
LeBron James suffered a groin injury on Saturday in a game against the Boston Celtics. As previously reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, he's expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with the injury. Assuming he misses Friday's game against the Nuggets, that will mark one week.
Through 58 games this season, LeBron has averaged 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds on 52/38/77 shooting from the field. Prior to the injury, he was having one of his healthiest seasons with the Lakers.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
