Inside The Nuggets

JJ Redick's LeBron James Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick made a LeBron James injury update

Farbod Esnaashari

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that's a much-needed statement win for both teams.

While NBA fans are always excited to see LeBron James and Nikola Jokic battle it out, unfortunately, that likely won't happen on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick gave the latest update on James, and based on his statements, the superstar forward will remain out against the Nuggets. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers sent LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, and Rui Hachimura back to Los Angeles.

Via @JovanBuha: "JJ Redick says the team sent LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura were all sent back to Los Angeles for rest and recovery. He said they are all day-to-day moving forward."

Given that the Lakers are playing in Denver on Friday, LeBron should be ruled out as he's being sent back to Los Angeles.

LeBron James suffered a groin injury on Saturday in a game against the Boston Celtics. As previously reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, he's expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with the injury. Assuming he misses Friday's game against the Nuggets, that will mark one week.

Through 58 games this season, LeBron has averaged 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds on 52/38/77 shooting from the field. Prior to the injury, he was having one of his healthiest seasons with the Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News