Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers
One of the most anticipated player matchups in the NBA is when Nikola Jokic faces off against Joel Embiid. Among the current crop of modern players, it's arguably the biggest matchup of them all.
Unfortunately, the amount of times Jokic and Embiid have faced off have been few and far between due to all of Embiid's injuries. The two players have only played against each other eight times since the 2016 NBA. Much to the dismay of NBA fans, the matchup won't be happening tonight either.
The Philadelphia 76ers have officially listed Joel Embiid as out against the Denver Nuggets due to left knee injury management.
Embiid has only played in 13 games this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has not played for the team since January 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. In the 13 games Embiid has played, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 45/33/92 shooting from the field. While his numbers are still strong, it's a tremendous dropoff from his MVP season and his career average.
Surprisingly, Embiid has not played a game in Denver against the Nuggets for over five years. It's become a stat that Nuggets fans have brandished all over social media as Embiid is expecting to sit out again.
The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 10:00p.m. EST on Tuesday.
