Michael Malone's Cryptic Nikola Jokic Statement After Lakers Loss
Many players show dominance through the NBA day in and day out, but none more than Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic has been the most dominant player in the league over the past handful of years, winning two straight MVPs and three total. Jokic is also making his case for a fourth MVP, as he would become just the third player in league history to win four or more.
Jokic’s dominance hasn’t been limited by anyone so far, as Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes that opposing coaches and players have been attempting to find the formula for stopping the three-time MVP, but have failed.
“I think people have thought they found the Rubik's Cube many times in the last 10 years, only to see Nikola Jokic show them that he's always a step ahead,” Malone said.
The statement came out following a 23-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, as they shut down Jokic to just 12 points on 2-7 shooting, but he still notched a triple-double with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Jokic has averaged 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists on the season, on pace to become just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double. He is also shooting 58/45/82 from the field, showing he is a lethal threat at all three levels.
The Nuggets will be back in action on Thursday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, giving Jokic another chance to break down an opponent's game plan.
