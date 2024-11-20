Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone's Statement on Nikola Jokic's Absence From Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokic for three games.

Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a turnover the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena.
Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a turnover the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has missed the last three games due to personal reasons. The Nuggets dropped the first two games Jokic missed, but were able to respond with a win on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver got great contributions from up and down the roster in this game. Jamal Murray led the way with 27 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points, and the starting duo of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson combined for 34 points. With Jokic and his triple-double average missing, Russell Westbrook recorded his 200th career triple-double in the win. 

Speaking on Jokic pregame, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, “No idea about Friday (vs. Mavericks). There's no news out of Denver, so we'll revisit that when we get home. Kind of see where everything's going with his family."

Katy Winge of Altitude TV recently reported that Jokic and his family are fine, and the absence is nothing to be concerned about.

Via Winge: “Out of respect for Nikola’s wishes, we aren’t going to say anything more about the personal reasons he is missing tonight’s game. I can confirm that he and his family are fine and there is nothing to be alarmed about!”

Denver will have to remain competitive in Jokic’s absence if it extends into Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

