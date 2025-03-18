Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets-Warriors

Russell Westbrook had to lead the Denver Nuggets against the Golden State Warriors

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates a successful three-point score in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Golden State Warriors without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun.

Even without the three starters, Denver found a way to remain competitive with the Warriors all game. Much of that, was due to the play of Russell Westbrook, especially early on.

In the first half alone, Westbrook put up two points, six rebounds, and 11 assists.

"there’s ppl out there that don’t think he’s an elite playmaker tho," said one fan on X.

Russell Westbrook finished the night with a grand total of 12 points, 16 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. He did, however, shoot 5/17 from the field and have seven turnovers.

Via @NBABlackBurn: "Shoutout to Russell Westbrook for running a fantastic game tonight. Exactly what he was brought in to do on nights like these."

While Westbrook may not be having an efficient night against the Warriors, he's doing what needs to be done for the shorthanded Nuggets to pull out a win.

Via @BrendanVogt: "Russ is dealing. Goodness."

While the Denver Nuggets may lack depth, moments like these are exactly what the team brought in Russell Westbrook for. No one expected the Nuggets to defeat the Warriors without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but somehow the team managed to do it on Monday night.

Somehow, someway, the Denver Nuggets snapped the Golden State Warriors' seven-game winning streak.

