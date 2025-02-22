NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers acquiring 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks was one of the most shocking moves in NBA history. But, after three games with Doncic in the purple and gold, many fans are underwhelmed.
In three games with Doncic in LA, the Lakers are just 1-2, including losses to the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. In those three games, Doncic is averaging just 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, but as he gets more comfortable playing next to LeBron James, he should start to look more like himself.
The Lakers move on to play the Denver Nuggets on the road on Saturday, but Doncic's status is in the air. The Lakers are ruling Doncic as probable for Saturday's game in Denver due to injury management, and NBA fans have taken to social media to react.
"you’re playing and you’re getting buckets you have no other choice," a fan said.
"He’s playing vs his bestie and he’s getting his first 30 bomb tomorrow with the lakers," another fan replied.
"50 piece Saturday," one fan predicted.
Doncic has played just three of seven games since the blockbuster trade and has been on a strict minute restriction in two of those three. The Lakers have yet to really see their new-look squad at full strength, but Saturday's game against the Nuggets will be their first real test.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers