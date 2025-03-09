NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Thunder
Coming off one of the most absurd NBA games of the 2024-25 season in a win over the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets head into a huge matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Nuggets and Thunder have a back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday in Oklahoma City, setting up a very difficult pair of games for Denver.
In their overtime win over Phoenix on Friday, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 20+ assists in the same game. But, now, his status against Oklahoma City is in jeopardy.
The Nuggets are listing Jokic as probable for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City due to left ankle inflammation. Jokic has been listed on the last two injury reports with this same injury but has ultimately played both times.
Fans want to see the three-time NBA MVP suit up, taking to social media to react to his new status.
"Bro dropped the most insane stat-line on a bum ankle 😭," one fan commented.
"Let that man rest pls!!!!" another fan suggested.
"MVP deciding game," a fan said.
Many fans are looking forward to a matchup between the league's top two MVP candidates, Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so the Nuggets star will certainly suit up if he can. Regardless, the Nuggets have a tall task ahead of them in Oklahoma City and will need Jokic available to pull off the road upset.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers