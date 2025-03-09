NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Thunder

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Thunder:



AVAILABLE:

Peyton Watson

Zeke Nnaji

Vlatko Čančar



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)

Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)

Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)… pic.twitter.com/XRooWQwB3h