NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic News Before Nuggets-Pelicans
The Denver Nuggets have started their 2024-25 campaign with a 7-3 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Denver's success can almost completely be attributed to superstar center Nikola Jokic, who is playing out of his mind to start the new year.
Through a small sample size of ten games, Jokic is averaging a career-high 29.7 points, while leading the league with 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.
Jokic has taken home three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and if he continues to average a near-30-point triple-double, there will be no choice but to give him a fourth.
Denver heavily relies on Jokic's dominance to pull out some of their tough matchups, but the Nuggets might have to play without him in their next outing.
Nikola Jokic has been granted a "questionable" status heading into Friday's road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans due to personal reasons.
As the most valuable player in the NBA, nobody wants to see Jokic sidelined, especially Nuggets fans. This status update has garnered some fan reactions across social media.
Via @stackpaperorstfu: "This is such a rare notification lmao dude missed 3 games last year"
Via @johnjus33: "WHATTTTTT!?!?!"
Via @DrEmbiid: "'I don’t feel like basketball' -Jokic"
Via @ThxtBoyMike: "Nikola Jokic (horse riding) listed questionable for Friday."
Jokic is usually not one to miss games, being sidelined just 11 times throughout his three MVP seasons. The Nuggets' Friday matchup in New Orleans is an NBA Cup Group Play game, so if he is healthy and ready to go, chances are he will be suiting up.
If Jokic were to miss Friday's game, the Nuggets would desperately need Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to step up on offense, but at least it would be against a super banged-up Pelicans squad.
