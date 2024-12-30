Inside The Nuggets

New Report on Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

The Denver Nuggets have been involved in NBA trade rumors.

Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts to a turnover in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena.
Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts to a turnover in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets enter Monday with a 17-13 record that ranks seventh in the Western Conference standings. While there are hopeful contenders in worse spots, this is still an underwhelming start for a Nuggets team that expects to compete for a championship behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Naturally, this mediocre start for the Nuggets has helped generate trade rumors. Sharpshooting wing Michael Porter Jr. has been at the center of different reports involving Denver, including the team’s reported interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

A recent report revealed the latest on the Nuggets and the possibility of a Porter deal.

Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Nuggets haven’t given any indication they are looking to move Porter.

Via Siegel: “Even though the rumors regarding Porter being included in trade dialogue centered around LaVine and the Bulls are true, the Nuggets haven't given rival teams any indications that they're actively searching the market to move him, sources said.”

On the LaVine noise, Siegel added, “Denver discussed a scenario involving the sharpshooter with the Bulls that would've sent LaVine to the Nuggets, but these talks never reached a point where there was serious trade momentum gaining in the sense that Porter was on the verge of being dealt.”

Porter got honest about the trade rumors recently, telling reporters, “They've reached out to me and said it's all noise. There's nothing serious going on, and if there was, they would let me know… But I also know they wouldn't tell me if they wanted to move me."

Porter is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 30 games this season. The 6-foot-10 forward is knocking down 52.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 41.0 percent of his three-point attempts.

