Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Hornets
After losing three consecutive games, the Denver Nuggets have closed out their five-game road trip with two wins, capped off by a three-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
The Nuggets barely scraped by a Hornets squad playing without their two top scorers, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with a final score of 107-104.
The Nuggets struggled as a team, shooting a poor 7-37 (18.9%) from beyond the arc, but a few strong individual performances made up for it. Christian Braun stepped up, dropping 24 points and 11 rebounds on 9-15 shooting, but superstar center Nikola Jokic had a historic game.
Jokic dropped 28 points, 13 rebounds, 17 assists, and 4 steals in Saturday's win, notching his 22nd triple-double of the season.
The Nuggets superstar becomes the first player in NBA history to record 28+ points, 13+ rebounds, 17+ assists, 4+ steals, and 1+ made three in a game, via Stathead.
Jokic continues to make history, putting together performances that the league has never seen on a nightly basis. Jokic has already won NBA MVP three of the last four years and could be on his way to a fourth.
Entering Sunday, Jokic was averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game with absurd 57.0/47.5/81.3 shooting splits. As one of the most efficient superstars the league has ever seen, Jokic continues to dominate and prove himself as one of the best to play the game.
