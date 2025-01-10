Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets
After looking mediocre for most of the season, the Denver Nuggets are starting to look like they're finding their groove. The team has suddenly slid into the fourth seed and is now only two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.
Surprisingly, the Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokic recently, but they've won two out of their last three games. Unfortunately, the Nuggets have Jokic listed on the injury report for a third straight game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Nets due to an illness. This is the third straight game that Jokic has been dealing with the illness, missing games against the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers already.
Through 31 games this season, Jokic has averaged 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on 55/47/81 shooting from the field. Jokic's numbers have been absolutely ridiculous this season and worthy of giving him his fourth NBA MVP. Keep in mind, that it's also very rare for Jokic to miss games as well.
Regardless of whether Jokic plays, the Denver Nuggets should be good enough to take down the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets tonight. Brooklyn has eight players listed as out against the Nuggets, including D'Angelo Russell, Cam Johnson, and Bojan Bogdanovic. There's no reason why Denver should not win tonight.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
