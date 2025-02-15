Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic talked about the blockbuster Lakers trade for Luka Doncic

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers two weeks ago, as the league still attempts to comprehend such an absurd trade. Many NBA stars have commented on the move, and many have the same confused and shocked reaction as every fan.

Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic has always shown to be good friends with Doncic, as two of the league's biggest international superstars. During the 2025 NBA All-Star Media Day, Jokic was asked about the blockbuster trade.

"I think both teams win [the trade]," Jokic said. "I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent... He was building something [in Dallas]. I think he was hurt. I think it's 'good' because players will take it more serious... If you traded someone like that, I think it becomes a big thing and players will be more serious about it."

If Doncic was traded, one of the league's top superstars, then it makes many NBA players wonder if there are truly any "untouchables" in this league. Jokic is saying that because of an insane trade like this, maybe players will take everything more seriously since there is a real threat of them getting traded.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
This is the first NBA All-Star weekend that Doncic has not attended since his rookie year, and Jokic was asked what it feels like with him not there.

"It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game," Jokic said.

Jokic seems to feel for Doncic getting unexpectedly traded from the Mavericks and certainly misses having his buddy at All-Star weekend. Doncic continues to play at an MVP level but was too injured to get an All-Star nod this season.

