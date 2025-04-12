Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets look to move one step closer to a playoff spot when they meet the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Coming off a victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets will change their starting lineup thanks to the return of Jamal Murray.
Murray regains his starting spot next to Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.
Murray returns after missing six straight with a hamstring injury.
Jalen Pickett started for Murray on Wednesday as the Nuggets knocked off the Kings, 124-116. Pickett finished with 18 points on 6-10 shooting and 5-7 from three. It was Pickett's second straight start for Denver.
This will be Murray's first game since March 26th against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets managed to come away with a 127-117 victory on that night.
Friday night will mark new head coach David Adelman's first look at a healthy starting lineup. He was promoted from assistant coach on Tuesday when the Nuggets shockingly dismissed Michael Malone.
Adelman has been with the team as an assistant since 2017 and was on the bench with Murray, Jokic, and company became NBA champions in 2023.
The Nuggets currently sit fourth in the West with a 48-32 record. They can climb as high as three in the next two games, but could fall all the way to eighth, and the play-in should they fail to beat the Grizzlies on Friday.
The Grizzlies are currently seventh, and could get up to four with victories and a lot of help.