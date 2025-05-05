Nuggets Coach's Blunt Statement Before Thunder Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in the second round of the NBA playoffs, with the biggest storyline being a matchup between the two leading candidates for MVP in Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While the Thunder dominated the regular season en route to a 68-14 record, they are just 2-2 versus Denver this season.
With the series beginning in Oklahoma City with the Thunder having more than a week of rest since their first-round series against the Grizzlies, the Nuggets have a challenge waiting for them on Monday. Speaking with the media ahead of the game, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman shared a blunt statement about the matchup.
"They're the best team in the NBA, throughout this season... We know what this is," Adelman said, when referring to OKC's 72-14 record when combining their playoff wins.
The Thunder dominated the Grizzlies in the first round, taking a 51-point victory in the first game and even making a 29-point comeback in Game 3. After losing in the second round last year as the first seed, the Thunder have clearly improved through additions and progression on their roster.
Looking ahead, Game 1 in Oklahoma City is set to tip-off on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. EST. Given the Nuggets had just one day of rest after their Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder are heavy favorites to capture the series' first game.
