Nuggets Coach's Five-Word Statement on Historic Jamal Murray Game vs Clippers
The Denver Nuggets were able to even the series up 2-2 after Game 4, sending them back to Denver for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, looking to take the coveted 3-2 lead to put them in a position to win the series. With Russell Westbrook returning to the rotation after a left foot injury kept him sidelined in the prior contest, the Nuggets delivered big time.
Denver took the lead in the first quarter and didn't look back, taking the win 131-115 over LA. While it was another triple-double for Nikola Jokic and a stellar performance from Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray was actually the star of the show. Speaking on his performance, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman kept it straightforward with his comments after the game.
“He was born for this," Adelman said regarding Murray's 43-point game. Murray's 43 points are his highest in a playoff game since August 23rd, 2020, when he scored 50 points in the NBA Bubble against the Utah Jazz.
As mentioned by Adelman, Murray's shot-making was sensational on Tuesday night. His 43 points also came on just one free throw attempt, making his scoring performance even more impressive. Instead of having to rely entirely on Jokic for offense, Murray showed flashes of the player who averaged 26.1 points per game during their 2023 NBA Finals run.
Looking to put in the knock-out blow to the Clippers, the series returns to Los Angeles on Thursday for Game 6, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
