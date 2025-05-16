Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Star Addresses Injury Scare After Game 6 vs Thunder

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon addresses injury scare after Game 6 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

Liam Willerup

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets had no choice but to defend their home court in Game 6, as despite going up against the NBA's top overall team, they still had a chance to make it to the Western Conference Finals if they walked away with a win on Thursday night. Therefore, they did just that.

Getting a strong performance from the trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun, the Nuggets took the 119-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to send the series back for Game 7. However, concern arose late in the game regarding Aaron Gordon and a potential hamstring injury. Speaking to the media after the game, Gordon took time to address the concern.

“I feel ok. We’ll see," Gordon said." I’m going to start the recovery process now and make sure I’m getting ready for Game 7.”

Gordon was seen grasping at his left hamstring late in the fourth quarter, as he attempted to chase his loose ball. With Thunder guard Alex Caruso diving for the ball, Gordon lunged and seemed to have tweaked his hamstring. There's no official status as to how severe it is now, but Steph Curry's hamstring injury kept him out for four games and caused the Warriors to lose to the Timberwolves.

While Nuggets fans anxiously wait for a status update on Gordon and hope their two-way forward is good to go, Game 7 will be here before they know it on Sunday with tip-off at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
