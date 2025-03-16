Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Wizards
Russell Westbrook was always viewed as a sidekick or second option when he was in Oklahoma City alongside Kevin Durant. After he was blindsided by Durant's move to Golden State in the summer of 2016, it presented an opportunity for Westbrook to become the best version of himself. He went on to win an MVP with the Thunder, but his career has never been the same since.
After stops in Houston, Washington, and Los Angeles, he's now found a new home with the Denver Nuggets, where he's thrived as a starter or reserve. Against his former team, the Washington Wizards, on Saturday night, Westbrook made NBA history along the way.
Westbrook became just the second point guard in NBA history to eclipse 26,000 career points, joining NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (26,710) as the only other to do so. While it's unlikely he will do it before the end of this season, Westbrook is in line to surpass Robertson to become the point guard with the most points in NBA history next season.
Even though he has two scoring titles, Westbrook has never been viewed as a go-to scorer during his basketball career. Outside of his elite athleticism, Westbrook has made his mark through triple-doubles and being one of the top playmakers during his time. However, this accomplishment just adds more to his Hall-of-Fame resume.
Regardless, his focus now remains on the Denver Nuggets, who will be gearing up to make another NBA Finals run and capture their second title in the 2020s.
