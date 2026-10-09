David Adelman Says Why Nuggets Are Better This Season Than Before

This offseason, there was plenty of doubt around the Denver Nuggets' roster changes. Many would argue the Nuggets actually got worse this offseason, despite some pressure to improve after a first-round playoff exit and with Nikola Jokic's contract situation.

Even with the noise that the Nuggets got worse this offseason, head coach David Adelman believes their 2026-27 roster is built for success. Adelman admits this Nuggets roster is not the most talented they've had, but it could be the most cohesive.

"We've had more talented rosters here, but sometimes having the same kind of players 1-15 can hurt you in certain situations. So it's cool to have different kinds of players," Adelman said.

David Adelman 🗣️



"We've had more talented rosters here, but sometimes having the same kind of players 1-15 can hurt you."



"We haven't had a guy like Tyus in a long time. Monte was very much like Tyus."



"Marvin's a lob threat. We haven't had that in while. Mason Plumlee was." pic.twitter.com/Pl1mcdv67a — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 8, 2026

This is a much different Nuggets team than we've seen in years past. While they kept their starting lineup together, their bench unit looks much different, and Adelman believes it's for the better.

Which changes help the most?

Adelman went into more detail to shout out a few specific players who give the Nuggets' second unit a different look than usual.

"We know what DeMar DeRozan is. After that, I think it's a lot of guys trying to fit in, and they bring different things. We haven't had a guy like Tyus [Jones] in a long time. Monte [Morris] was very much like Tyus. Marvin [Bagley]'s a lob threat. We haven't had that in a while. Mason Plumlee was. So there's things like that it's cool to have back in the gym," he finished.

As Adelman is saying, the Nuggets actually have a more intriguing bench unit this season than some fans are willing to give them credit for. He shows some excitement for DeRozan, Jones, and Bagley, but the team also has standout players like Julian Strawther, Alpha Diallo, and Spencer Jones in the mix, who all give them an edge in different areas.

Tyus Jones may really be important as #Nuggets' backup point guard.



This possession doesn't convert, but how he so quickly/aggressively drives & attacks the paint before the kickout is a thing DEN needs off the bench as a change-of-pace to Murray's slower, methodical approach. pic.twitter.com/ywDQefXkcj — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) October 6, 2026

It is still hard to say the Nuggets improved this offseason after losing Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr., but this new-look team could have more success. Especially if they can stay healthy, the Nuggets could actually improve on their 54-win mark from last season and hopefully have a better playoff run.

Through training camp and preseason, Adelman has continued to praise Denver's depth. Guys like Diallo and Cam Whitmore, who were not projected to be difference-makers for the Nuggets this season, have really stood out so far.

Rotation spots are up for grabs

When talking about how this year's training camp has had a better feel than in the past, Adelman credited the young players fighting for spots in the rotation.

"This camp has been extremely physical because the young guys are fighting for positions," Adelman said. "... The back end of the rotation is up for grabs, and you can feel it. ... The two-way guys, the end-of-roster guys—guys like Alpha—they're all playing for something."

David Adelman on the differences between last season and this season's training camp 🗣️



"This camp has been extremely physical because the young guys are fighting for positions."



"The back end of the rotation is up for grabs, and you can feel it." pic.twitter.com/GROLww8bHK — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 8, 2026

This is a great sign for the Nuggets. They needed a fire lit under them, and the young guys are bringing it. When the end-of-rotation players are fighting extra hard as they try to earn their positions, it will raise the intensity and physicality for everyone.

The Nuggets should be working as hard as ever after their embarrassing first-round exit, and from the sound of it, Adelman's group is up for the challenge.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!