What Each Nuggets Two-Way Player Can Do to Earn More Minutes

After the Denver Nuggets made their latest roster move to sign Ryan Nembhard onto a two-way contract, the team now has each of its three two-way spots filled heading into the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

And with the talent that the Nuggets have brought in for those two-way deals–– one of their second round rookies, a former first round pick, and a UDFA standout from last year–– there's a case to be made for each of those pickups to find their way into Denver's rotation over the course of next season, if a few factors break their way.

With that in mind, let's sort through all three of the Nuggets' two-way signings and break down what exactly they need to prove in order to get more minutes their way this season:

Bryce Hopkins: Consistent Outside Shooting

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bryce Hopkins (13) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets brought in Hopkins with their second of two day-two picks in this summer's draft. He's not signed onto a traditional contract like Trevon Brazile is, but as a wing with good size and athleticism, and upside on the defensive end, a statement in the G League ranks at the beginning of the season could get him some NBA looks.

One question that surrounds Hopkins' fit at the next level with this Nuggets roster, though, is his ability to shoot consistently from outside. During his last season with St. John's, he shot a decent 36.4% clip from three on 2.5 attempts per game, yet has a college career average of 32.4%.

Can Hopkins be a more consistent shooter from outside in the league? That'll be what dictates his chances of getting in the Nuggets' lineup as soon as year one, and really, could be what makes or breaks his ceiling as a pro entirely.

Cam Whitmore: A Tim Hardaway Jr.-Like Rise

Dec 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets saw just last year how a low-cost free agent addition of an offensive-minded wing can pan out immensely in their favor with Tim Hardaway Jr. He was brought into Denver on a one-year veteran minimum, quickly became a fixture in David Adelman's second unit, and was even a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year.

Cam Whitmore, while not as strong of a sharpshooter or as experienced as Hardaway Jr. is, could have a similar path to that type of breakout. He's one of the league's most talented players on a two-way contract as a former first-round pick, and has the upside athletically and as a scorer to be an extremely productive addition for Denver.

At the same time, this is Whitmore's third team in the NBA for a reason. And he's on a two-way contract for a reason. Defensively, he has big questions; he's only played 119 games through three years in the league, and he wasn't the most consistent option as a scorer last season either.

It's a low-risk, high-reward play for the Nuggets front office to make by bringing in Whitmore. But with that in mind, there's a good chance he winds up as a non-factor in Denver's rotation by the end of the year, just as there is for him to find his way to some nightly minutes.

Ryan Nembhard: A Need for Backcourt Depth

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) dribbles as Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung (5) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after the recent signing of Ryan Nembhard, the Nuggets' backcourt depth is pretty shallow beyond him, especially for those that have the right playmaking and ball-handling ability to run the point guard spot. Outside of Jamal Murray, you've got Tyus Jones and Nembhard in the second unit.

So depending on how much the Nuggets see a need for that extra backcourt minutes, Nembhard quickly becomes a name to look towards as a two-way elevation, especially knowing he played well in the 60 games he was active for the Dallas Mavericks last year.

For as much talent as Cam Whitmore has as a former first-round pick and one of the best prospects in his respective draft class, it feels like Nembhard might have the clearest route to getting the most minutes and has the best chance of getting signed onto a traditional contract––simply because of his combination of talent and Denver's positional need.

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