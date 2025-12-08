David Adelman Speaks on Nuggets 'Enjoyable' Win Over Hornets

Many fans started to get worried when the Denver Nuggets lost three of five games, but they have bounced back to win their last three straight. On Sunday night, just one game after overcoming a 23-point deficit, the Nuggets went toe-to-toe with the Charlotte Hornets, pulling out their scrappiest win of the season.

After the win, Nuggets head coach David Adelman explained why it was the most "enjoyable" win in a while for him, praising his team's resiliency and improved defense.

"The most enjoyable win in a while, because it was a little bit grimy, and we have been scoring the ball so easy. We did early, and I think the way they played — they made some tough shots and were playing super hard defensively — they made the game a grind. It was good for us to win a game like that. The opponent doesn't matter when you're just thinking about yourselves and trying to get through the season," Adelman said.

Nuggets pull out "grimy" win in Charlotte

The Hornets, who are now just 7-17 on the season, did not make things easy for the Nuggets. Outside of a third quarter that favored the Nuggets, the two teams went back and forth, as even Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combining for 62 points was not enough to pull away from the Hornets.

Denver's 115 points were their lowest total since their last road loss on Halloween against the Portland Trail Blazers, but Adelman liked how his team pushed through a poor offensive night, especially with impressive defense.

"Only 115 for us is extremely low as of late," Adelman continued. "The 106 [points allowed] number, I thought the way we switched all their small-small stuff led to a really solid win."

Nuggets star duo in win vs. Hornets:



Nikola Jokic:

28 PTS, 11 AST, 9 REB, 11-16 FG



Jamal Murray:

34 PTS, 14-25 FG



Denver has won 10 consecutive road games. pic.twitter.com/rKKWdUM0UW — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 8, 2025

This was a much-needed win for the Nuggets, mainly because they never want a confidence-crusher of losing to a team that sits toward the bottom of the NBA. Despite the Hornets keeping it close for most of the game and even attempting a last-minute push, the Nuggets prevailed, and it is exactly what Adelman wanted to see out of his players.

More Denver Nuggets Content