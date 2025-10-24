Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Opens Up on Heartbreaking Loss vs. Warriors
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon put together a massive statement in his first game back on the floor for his season opener vs. the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
50 points, over 80% shooting from three, 10 made three-pointers, with eight rebounds and two assists–– marking a career-high for Gordon since entering the league in 2014.
However, even with his heroic efforts, the Nuggets couldn't pull away a victory. The Warriors forced their way into overtime, in which the tandem of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler did their part, and left Denver on the losing end, 131-137, kicking off the new campaign 0-1.
From Gordon's perspective, the end result certainly leaves a sour taste in his mouth, so much so that he even refused the game ball following his 50-point performance.
"It sucks. They asked if I wanted the game ball... No, I don't want to take that L home with me," Gordon stated post-game, via Katy Winge of Altitude TV. "It sucks. It's one game, it's our first game, it's a good team. It's a really good team. It's hard to win on the road. You've got to execute offensively and defensively down the stretch."
"We're going to reconvene, watch the film, and go back home, trying to play better in our home opener."
Despite Career-High From Gordon, Nuggets Come Up Short
Gordon made sure to do his part, and the Nuggets remained relatively sound offensively as a whole. Denver shot over 50% from the field and 40% from three that kept command of the contest until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
But, it wouldn't take long for Stephen Curry to make his mark, as he would drill a late-game three to tie the game up 120-120 with less than 25 seconds to go in the contest, eventually stretching into overtime, and leading to the Nuggets being stuck on the short end of the stick.
"He hit a super tough shot to send it to OT. It's Steph being Steph," Gordon said.
Curry would end up finishing with 42 points of his own, continue the hot hand the Warriors started the season with.
For Gordon and the rest of the Nuggets squad, they'll have a day to recoup after a challenging opener test before heading to Ball Arena for their home opener to face the Phoenix Suns, who, like the Warriors, also started their season off at 1-0 following an eye-catching 20-point comeback vs. the Sacramento Kings.
