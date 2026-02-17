Nuggets Approaching Critical Deadline for Roster Decision

The Denver Nuggets are closing in on one key deadline to sign an additional player to their roster.

According to Keith Smith on X, the Nuggets have until February 19th to sign one player to a traditional contract on their 15-man roster.

The Nuggets are approaching the two-week deadline to have less than 14 players on their standard roster, and will need to sign at least one player to a contract before that Thursday date.

Deadlines for NBA teams to get back to 14 players signed to standard contracts:



Today, February 17: Timberwolves must sign one player

Thursday, February 19: Celtics must sign two players

Thursday, February 19: Nuggets must sign one player



Teams can only carry <14 players for up… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 17, 2026

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics also have similar deadlines approaching along with the Nuggets, as Minnesota's deadline sits on the 17th, while Boston's will be the same date as Denver's; on the 19th.

The Nuggets created their two-week exception due to their trade deadline deal with the Brooklyn Nets to ship out forward Hunter Tyson; a trade that would slim down Denver's roster to 13 players plus three two-way contracts.

But now, that exception has just about run out of time, and now leaves the Nuggets required to fill that spot before they come out of the All-Star break to continue the regular season later this week.

Who Will the Nuggets Sign?

The obvious candidate for the Nuggets to sign–– and likely will sign–– is two-way forward Spencer Jones, who's currently at his limit for games elevated to play in the NBA, and needs a traditional contract in order to play any further regular season or postseason games.

So it works out pretty well for the Nuggets to align their deadline with a freshly signed deal for Jones. But despite talks encircling the two-way wing and Denver for a new contract since the deadline, there's yet to be any reported news on that being officially signed.

Jones has gotten off to a great start with the Nuggets this season in what's been his second year with the team, averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and just under one steal a night as one of the best defenders in the rotation amid their consistent injury troubles.

Jones did suffer a concussion before the start of the All-Star break, which put a slight delay on an agreement coming to form. But now with the extra time off before getting back on the floor, that process has seemingly taken even longer to hash out.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For a new contract to not be in place for Jones following the All-Star break, it would be pretty surprising. So, until that deadline strikes for the Nuggets, fans might be stuck in a waiting game before seeing their versatile defensive forward signed onto a new deal, and therefore become eligible to return for the rest of the regular season.

Buyout Market an Option?

The Nuggets have also been reported to have interest in the buyout market for later this season that would bring in a veteran on a minimum deal to fill out their rotation even further for their hopeful playoff run.

Denver's current 13-rostered players allow another player to be signed on in addition to Jones following the promotion from his two-way deal. However, it remains to be seen as to who could be the veteran the Nuggets target on the buyout market in order to enhance their second unit.

Lonzo Ball had become a popular name linked to Denver before the All-Star break, but those talks have since cooled off as the All-Star break approached, along with the Golden State Warriors also entering the mix as a candidate to sign him.

But whether it be Ball or another signing, the Nuggets might not be stopping at signing Jones to their roster to finish out the season, which might be able to make this group's depth look even better going deeper into the year, and thus make Denver a real threat to watch for the reigning champion OKC Thunder.

More Denver Nuggets Content