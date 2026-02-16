Nikola Jokic Makes Head-Turning Jump in NBA MVP Race

The Denver Nuggets are sitting in third place in the Western Conference with a 35-20 record at the All-Star break, and as their health improves, they will continue to look more like a title contender. Of course, they know that as long as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the floor, they are capable of competing for a championship.

Jokic has been nothing short of incredible this season, and outside of a month-long absence due to a knee injury, he has been having a historic campaign. Jokic can miss just one more game before he is ruled ineligible for MVP, but if he stays on the right side of the 65-game requirement, he will make a strong case to win his fourth MVP within six years.

Even after returning from injury in time to stay eligible for MVP, Jokic has fallen behind in the race for the award, particularly sitting behind reigning MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, he could now be reclaiming his throne. In his latest MVP ladder, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel ranked Jokic ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time in a month.

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic's MVP case

Of course, after missing 16 straight games, Jokic was largely counted out of the MVP race. Not because people lost faith in him, but it seemed like he was trending toward losing his eligibility for the award. Even a minor injury could sideline him for two games and cause him to become ineligible for MVP, but if he stays healthy, it will be hard to give it to someone else.

This season, Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, while shooting 59% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 84% from the free-throw line. Jokic has been wildly consistent and efficient while on the floor, but there is another major factor that will come into play in the MVP race.

In NBA history, only one player has reached all of the following marks before the All-Star break in a season:



1000 points

475 rebounds

400 assists

250 free throws made

75 threes made

30 blocks



That one player is the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić this year.



He missed 16 games. pic.twitter.com/xLbtZLOvJc — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 12, 2026

Siegel believes that Jokic will win the award if the Nuggets see enough team success. The Nuggets are just 3-4 in seven games since Jokic returned from injury, and they will certainly need to be better after the All-Star break for him to win MVP.

"In order to firmly cement himself as the MVP of the league once again, Jokic will need to continue performing at the level he is while leading the Nuggets to wins. At this rate, if the Nuggets cross the 55-win margin, it will be hard to deny Jokic the MVP award," Siegel wrote.

The biggest fault in Jokic's MVP case at the All-Star break is the fact that he has missed 16 games. Even if he stays eligible, missing a month of the season is significant in a tight MVP race. However, now, Gilgeous-Alexander is also sidelined with an injury. While he is not expected to miss as many games as Jokic, it will at least even the field a bit.

More Denver Nuggets Content