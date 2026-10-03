Spencer Jones' Latest Injury Is One for Nuggets to Keep Watch Of

It was just last season where the Denver Nuggets found themselves largely plauged by the injury bug from start to finish of the year, and a large part of what led to their downfall as a whole.

And now, as the Nuggets are just a few practices deep into training camp leading into the 2026-27 season, those injury troubles have seemingly picked back up right where they left off.

According to Hardwood Paroxysm on X, Nuggets forward Spencer Jones tweaked his hamstring, and was held out of Friday's training camp practice.

Spencer Jones tweaked a hanstring and was held out of practice today — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 2, 2026

While a tweaked hamstring certainly doesn't appear to be the most drastic injury Jones could have faced, seeing a potentially finicky injury surrounding any player's hamstring is not the most ideal way to start a season off before game one of the preseason begins.

Spencer Jones' Tweaked Hamstring Will Be Worth Watching

Jones was clearly one of the priority re-signings for the Nuggets to keep onboard from earlier this summer, as the team matched his two-year, $12 million offer sheet from the OKC Thunder to retain him for the next couple of seasons as one of their better defenders in the frontcourt.

Last season, Jones finished his career-best year averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.6% from three throughout the 64 games he was active in.

After being initially signed onto a two-way deal to start the season, it wouldn't take long into the year for him to find his way into a pivotal piece of the Nuggets' defense, and even someone who started over 20 games when factoring in the team's persistent injury issues.

So the Nuggets' second unit––especially after the changes the group faced throughout the offseason––will need Jones at 100% and on the floor to be at their best. Therefore, that makes his hamstring tweak one to be watchful of, depending on the severity and how much time he's expected to miss.

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the injury is something as simple as a grade 1 hamstring strain, then Jones could be in line to miss one to two weeks before ultimately being able to return before opening night tips off closer to the end of the month.

However, even if the hamstring tweak is a minor injury all things considered, that does mean Denver will certainly be careful with their defensive-minded forward over the coming days, and likely sit him during their upcoming preseason action that starts this weekend.

The Nuggets have five preseason games on tap between now and opening night; a slate that wraps up within a matter of 12 days, and might be a set that Jones missed multiple, or all of, depending on the severity of the hamstring issue.

So don't expect to see Jones on the floor come Sunday against the Utah Jazz. But if more news begins to surface on his status moving forward that hints towards a shorter-term absence, he'll most likely be in line to suit up for October 22nd against the Thunder.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!