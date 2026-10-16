Two Questions the Nuggets Must Answer in Preseason Finale vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets officially have less than one week until their regular season opener on October 22 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the clock is ticking for the team to work out some kinks before then. Fortunately, the Nuggets still have one preseason game left on their schedule, as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night,

This preseason finale will be the Nuggets' last in-game test to answer some dire questions before games start to matter, so we can expect head coach David Adelman to make the most of it. Here are two of the biggest questions we want answered in Denver's matchup in Los Angeles on Friday:

Who's in the rotation?

Oct 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Friday's game, as long as the starters play, we should get a good look at what the opening night rotation will look like. Throughout the preseason, questions about the rotation have only grown as more players prove they deserve minutes, and Adelman has been set on running a 10-man rotation.

Of course, we know the starting lineup will stay the same, but the bench unit could get tricky. DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, and Spencer Jones seem to be the only locks for the second unit, while Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and Alpha Diallo battle for the two guard spots.

However, on Friday and potentially the Nuggets' season opener, they will be shorthanded with Strawther and Spencer Jones injured. With those two potentially sidelined, the Nuggets will likely go with a bench unit of Tyus Jones, Diallo, DeRozan, Trevon Brazile, and Bagley, which we might see on Friday night in Los Angeles, with two-way wing Cam Whitmore sprinkled in for some extra offense.

Regardless of who is playing and who is sidelined, it would be great to get a better idea of who will be in the opening night rotation. There is a chance Adelman is still unsure of who he will have in the lineup, but Friday will likely be used as his final test run for whatever he has in mind.

Are the three-point concerns real?

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) lines up a three point basket in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Nuggets ranked first in the NBA in three-point percentage (39.6%) to propel them toward the league's top offense. They were expected to take a hit in this category after losing Tim Hardaway Jr. (40.7%) and Peyton Watson (41.1%), but it might be looking even worse than expected.

Through four preseason games, they are shooting just 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 19th of all teams. For a team that thrives on getting open shots, the Nuggets need to be knocking down their three-pointers at a higher rate.

Especially if Julian Strawther is sidelined for an extended period after a concerning leg injury on Wednesday, the Nuggets could be in trouble, as he shot 43.5% from beyond the arc through four preseason games and is their only big three-point threat off the bench. Fortunately, Cameron Johnson (50%) and Aaron Gordon (50%) found their rhythm in preseason, but those two might not be enough.

Last season, the Nuggets had 11 players shoot 38% or better on three-point attempts. There is some concern that last season was an outlier for this Nuggets team, but if they can get more comfortable and find their rhythm on Friday night, there will be more hope heading into the regular season.

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