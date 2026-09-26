Which Nuggets Position Battles We're Watching in Training Camp

The Denver Nuggets' roster––outside of their true core pieces in the starting five––has seen a decent amount of turnover throughout the past few months of the offseason.

And with that change around the roster the Nuggets will have some interesting decisions to make rolling into training camps later this month as to who fills into what role within the rotation.

For some players, it'll be deciding whether or not they should be due for a role in the starting five, or slotted in the second unit. For others, it's determining whether they're the best fit to find a spot in the rotation at all.

Let's break down three spots in the Nuggets' rotation that are the most uncertain with media day around the corner, and sort through who should be the ones to look towards with the best bet to claim each role:

Backup Center

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: DaRon Holmes, Marvin Bagley

The Nuggets made a clear decision to pivot from last year's setup for their backup center earlier this offseason, as veteran Jonas Valanciunas would be waived to save Denver $8 million on the books, but also task the front office with finding a new five-man to turn to behind Nikola Jokic.

And in reality, the Nuggets' backup center is only someone who's due to get around 10 to 15 minutes a night. Jokic is going to take a lion's share of the opportunities there. But for the minutes that are available, it'll come down to two candidates: 2024 first round pick DaRon Holmes, and former No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley.

Each brings something a little different to the table than the other. Holmes is the higher upside play with better athleticism and potential to stretch the floor. Bagley is a proven, experienced role player an productive offensive player who comes off a year with some solid numbers between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

It feels like the Nuggets are due to give Holmes every opportunity to get a more consistent spot in the rotation this year than he did last season. However, if he struggles early in the year, Bagley can be a seamless plug-and-play veteran to slot behind Jokic.

Who Should Win: DaRon Holmes

Backup Shooting Guard

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Julian Strawther, Alpha Diallo

When the Nuggets brought aboard EuroLeague star Alpha Diallo this summer, it was done with the expectation that he'd get a considerable role in the second unit. He gave up millions of dollars via a potential contract to play over the summer to make the jump to the NBA, and hinted that Denver has a clear vision to play their new perimeter defender a good amount.

However, in due time, the Nuggets would also end up making a few more tweaks to their roster by signing guys like Spencer Jones and DeMar DeRozan, to the point where Diallo's spot in the rotation looks a whole lot less secure than it did when he first signed on.

The most ideal spot in the rotation for Diallo to compete for minutes in is the Nuggets' backup two-guard spot, which feels bound to be handed over to him or their fourth-year wing, Julian Strawther.

Diallo does bring the defensive juice this Denver rotation desperately needs, but it's certainly tough to call him a better bet to have a role in the rotation than Strawther. More than likely, Diallo will have to work his way into a bigger share of minutes as the season goes on, rather than simply start off as a fixture of the second unit.

Who Should Win: Julian Strawther

Starting Small Forward

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's Competing: Cameron Johnson, DeMar DeRozan

Perhaps this one's a little less up in the air than the previous two, but this debate still deserves to be talked about. If Denver were to make a change from last year's starting five, it'd be to swap in their newest veteran signing, DeMar DeRozan as a new starter, for Cameron Johnson–– or possibly even Christian Braun in the backcourt.

DeRozan has been a starter for his entire career up to this point. He's played over 1,250 career regular season games in the NBA, and has only come off the bench in 12 of those appearances. So there's a slim chance that Denver has plans to keep him in that same starting spot that he's known throughout his entire 17-year career thus far.

However, it doesn't feel like DeRozan's role on this team is a best fit as a component in the starting five. Rather, DeRozan can truly operate to the best of his abilities as a focal point offensively by running the second unit, giving Johnson the runway to start, and still close out many games as a clutch, fourth-quarter playmaker.

Especially as the Nuggets have lost out on both of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson this offseason, their bench unit needs to see a breath of fresh air. DeRozan could be just that.

Who Should Win: Cameron Johnson

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