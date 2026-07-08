Why Nuggets Could Join DeMar DeRozan Free Agency Race

The Denver Nuggets still have a few roster holes to fill amid an underwhelming offseason, and the newest free agent to hit the open market could be one of their best options. The Sacramento Kings waived six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan on Monday, and now we wait to see where he lands next.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors have all been mentioned as potential DeRozan suitors, but there are certainly a few reasons why the Nuggets should get involved here.

Why Nuggets should target DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan, 36, immediately becomes the top veteran minimum free agent on the market. For a Nuggets team in a cap crunch, adding a veteran scorer to their bench would be incredibly valuable. Last season with the Kings, he averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field.

While the Nuggets should be eyeing defensive-minded acquisitions, it would be hard to turn down the opportunity to sign a player of DeRozan's caliber.

As it stands, the Nuggets have a bench unit of Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, Trevon Brazile, Marvin Bagley, DaRon Holmes, Zeke Nnaji, and Bryce Hopkins. Sure, there is some potential there, but if the Nuggets want to be a serious title contender, they need to make improvements. Granted, we still await what Denver has in store for restricted free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, but regardless, DeRozan would be a valuable addition.

Demar Derozan 41 points & 11 assists vs. Jazz 3/15/26 pic.twitter.com/jubTUuWLlX — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) July 6, 2026

Not only do the Nuggets simply need improved depth, but they are desperate to add more ball-handling. While DeRozan is a natural wing, he has guard-like playmaking skills, so the Nuggets could trust him with the ball in his hands. Not to mention, he is capable of scoring 30+ points on any given night.

Why it might not happen

On paper, it is hard to see why the Nuggets would not at least try to get DeRozan to come to Denver. He fills their need for wing depth while being a valuable veteran scorer and playmaker.

However, there is some doubt that DeRozan would want to sign with the Nuggets. As we mentioned, only a few teams have been linked to DeRozan since he was waived by the Kings, and the Nuggets are not one of them. For a player at this stage of his career, he likely knows exactly where he wants to play, and being a backup in Denver is likely not his preference.

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have generated the most chatter as potential landing spots for DeMar DeRozan, per @MattGeorgeSAC pic.twitter.com/86SJFJknBa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2026

Really, the Nuggets might not even approach DeRozan about the idea. Regardless of how intriguing the scenario is, DeRozan would not be a seamless fit in Denver's lineup. He cannot shoot from deep, and he is not an impactful defender, with his impact solely relying on his prolific mid-range scoring and on-ball playmaking.

For a team that hangs its hat on three-point shooting, while needing defensive improvements, DeRozan might not even be on their radar. It could be a mutual feeling to look in different directions, but still, the Nuggets have to at least consider reaching out to the 36-year-old wing.

We should really only expect the Nuggets to sign DeRozan if they are also able to bring in LeBron James, but either signing would be a win for Denver.

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