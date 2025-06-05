NBA 2K25 Simulates Pacers-Thunder Finals Matchup
The 2025 NBA Finals kick off tonight, with the Indiana Pacers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City has home-court advantage entering the series, offering them a slight edge before the matchup gets going.
The Thunder took both games from the Pacers during the regular season, but the postseason is an entirely different animal. Both sides have been playing lights out in the playoffs, and fans should be in line for an entertaining matchup.
Before the series start, NBA 2K25 has simulated the series. Unfortunately for the Pacers, 2K25 has the Thunder winning this series in six games.
Despite the series loss, 2K25 has the Pacers winning Game 1 of the series in Oklahoma City. At one point, the series is tied 2-2 before the Thunder take the final two games to clinch the series win.
This series is expected to be very active between the two sides, and many basketball fans can't wait for it to get started. There is a lot of different star power on the two rosters, with each team boasting its own All-Star point guard.
The Pacers will need to play with pace in this series and avoid letting the Thunder take them out of offensive spots. Oklahoma City is one of the best defensive teams in NBA history, which could cause some issues for Indiana throughout.
If Indiana can match the defense from the Thunder with their own offense, this series could be very exciting. But Oklahoma City is a machine, and can break out a game in the matter of minutes.
Game 1 between the two teams is all set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
