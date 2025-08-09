First Look at Pacers New Arena Revealed for G League Team
The Indiana Pacers made the decision to move their G League team from Fort Wayne down to Noblesville last year. It was a move that surprised a lot of people around the NBA.
It was surprising because there is little else in that area of Indiana. The Mad Ants were all that they had. Central Indiana has the Pacers, so fans can go see games relatively easily.
In the end, the decision was made to move the G League team closer to Indianapolis. The team was renamed to the Noblesville Boom, and their new arena is now finished.
The Pacers new G League arena looks amazing
The arena looks great and will seat 3,400 fans for games. Recently, the team released some images from the now-open arena.
This arena won't just host Boom games. It will be used for some other purposes as well, and might even be used to have professional volleyball games, as well.
Having the Boom much closer to Indianapolis does make it easier to call up players in an emergency. The Pacers had to do that several times last year when guys went down with injuries early in the year.
Noblesville is going to support this team, especially when fans get to walk into a brand-new arena. It will be a nice thing for fans to experience, especially early on in the season.
The Pacers are very excited that they have this new arena for their G League team. Boom players are also going to be able to see Pacers games much easier, as well.
Indiana is going to have some rotation spots open next season with Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire year, especially at the guard position.
Multiple Boom players are going to try their hardest to get a call-up to play for the Pacers. There are some guards on that team who have some hopes of realizing their NBA dreams.
The Boom are hoping to have a better year than their final season in Fort Wayne was. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference, so they are looking to have a better regular season than that in their first year in their new city.
