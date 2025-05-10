Former Pacers All-Star Offers Huge Prediction
A member of the last high-level Indiana Pacers squad to make multiple Eastern Conference Finals berths has weighed on the current iteration, currently in the midst of shocking the world in its ongoing semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed fell into a 0-2 hole, at home, against Indiana, behind the heroic efforts of All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, plus critical two-way contributions from wings Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard and 3-and-D center Myles Turner.
Former two-time Pacers All-Star center Roy Hibbert, who anchored the interior during Indiana's last near-great era, has shared his thoughts on the 2024-25 brand on his official X account.
"Not trying to jinx anything," Hibbert wrote. "But I can see the @Pacers making it out the [East] this year. Special team here."
The Pacers did advance to the Eastern Conference Finals just last season, as a No. 6 seed, but got quickly swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics. This year, the favored Celtics are trailing the New York Knicks, 0-2, in their own semifinal series.
An Eastern Conference Finals matchup against a banged-up Boston squad or a thin Knicks franchise could prove more winnable than last year's encounter.
Hibbert, who was selected with the No. 17 pick out of Georgetown in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, but saw his draft rights traded to Indiana for All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. T.J. Ford also joined Indiana in the deal.
An All-Defensive Teamer as well as an All-Star during his seven seasons with the Pacers, Hibbert averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 assists. Led by Hibbert, All-Star swingman Paul George and former All-Star power forward David West, Indiana made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and '14, falling both times to the LeBron James-era Miami Heat.
