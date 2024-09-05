How Enrique Freeman can help the Indiana Pacers
Enrique Freeman showed exactly what made him a draftable prospect during his summer league play for the Indiana Pacers. The Akron Zips product, who was selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, hustled consistently, grabbed rebounds, defended in space, and was efficient at finishing plays.
That was the sales pitch for the five-year college player, who had a unique journey to make it to the NBA. In college, he was a monster on the boards and in the open floor and was hard to contain around the basket. He added in modern big man skills during his fifth collegiate season.
Now, he's with the Pacers, and he will hope to help the team in the same ways he did in college. "He's a joyful kid. Loves playing the game. Loves helping his teammates, loves to talk. He's a lot like Sheppard in that aspect," Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said.
Thankfully for Indiana, the 24-year old had a ton of skills that popped at Akron. He has multiple routes to success in the pros, and starting on a two-way contract, he can develop his skills in the G League.
Freeman averaged .98 points per possession on post up, per Synergy Sports. That graded out in the 75th percentile among all college players last season, and while Freeman post ups won't be common in the NBA, he did display his touch around the basket in those instances. He was fluid around the tin and tossed in hook shots when he had space. When the floor opened up, he dunked.
Those finishes, on whatever play type they come from, will be there in the NBA. Freeman won't struggle with efficiency. In fact, he can create his own lane even without getting touches or play calls. The Ohio native produced 1.31 points per possession on put backs, good for the 79th percentile. If his hustle and height keeps allowing him to clear out players at a higher level, he should be able to get some buckets from his teammate's misses.
But when applicable, the Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, should try to get Freeman some touches. On several play types that included the Puerto Rican big man, the Zips found a ton of success this past season.
When Freeman rolled to the basket after a screen, he averaged 1.34 points per possession — that graded out in the 88th percentile of all players in the NCAA ranks last season. That is perhaps the most common action in basketball, and Freeman knows it's important to set a good screen and roll hard to the rim.
On cuts, he was similarly excellent. The new Pacer showed off strong timing when flashing from one side of the paint to the other, and he established good positioning when he would fling himself into space. That netted him into the 85th percentile as a cutter, scoring 1.43 points per possession.
In transition, Freeman moves like a gazelle. He's fast for his size, and his effort often helped him beat his man down the floor. He had a moment seemingly every outing where he would force a stop or get a block, then run the floor and get free for a basket. He graded out well as a transition player at Akron, scoring 1.33 points per possession, and that's imperative when playing in a system like Indiana's. They run often and emphasize open floor play in the pre-draft process. Freeman should fit in well when he's flying down the hardwood.
All of the above actions are the more common ones for college big men. Run hard, get into the paint, and cut when appropriate. Freeman is no exception. But what changed his fortunes and improved his draft stock was his growth as a more mobile big man with some perimeter skills on both ends of the floor.
Freeman's size and speed combo helped him defend well enough in space, a critical skill at the pro level. He could execute handoffs and pivot without panicking, even when far from the rim. He graded out as an average player on spot ups in his final season with the Zips, and while being average sounds like nothing to write home about, it's significant progress from Freeman — and shooting matters for bigs in the NBA.
Freeman prefers to attack going left, then turning over his left shoulder. He finished extremely well in the paint — over 70%, per CBBAnalytics — because of those preferences. He knows his spots and how to get to them.
The rookie pairs that with a strong rebounding ability (12.9 per game) and remarkable efficiency (64.3 true shooting percentage). Because Freeman plays so hard, is effective on the glass, is efficient, and has more stretched out skills, there are several paths to him becoming a helpful NBA player.
Maybe his touch and IQ around the rim makes him a useful offensive weapon, like former Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson. Maybe he becomes a dominant rebounder, like recent Indiana bigs Terry Taylor and Oscar Tsheibwe. Freeman's blend of perimeter abilities and open floor smarts could make him a rim-to-rim player with range, much like ex-Pacers Jalen Smith. Any of those outcomes are possible.
There's a number of ways Freeman's career could go. Starting on a two-way deal, he'll have a chance to pick his path with the Pacers and Mad Ants.
