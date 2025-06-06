Indiana News Station's Blunder Interrupted Epic Pacers NBA Finals Comeback
The Indiana Pacers did what many people around the NBA believed they couldn't, which was win Gam 1 of the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana used a strong second-half run to grab the win to open the series.
It was another impressive comeback by the Pacers, something that this team has become accustomed to during the postseason. But this one had to feel a little sweeter since it was in the NBA Finals against the best team in the league.
But during the final minute of the game, some Indiana fans weren't able to see the game. WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne, cut away from the coverage of the game in the final moments.
The vice president of WPTA, Chris Fedele, issued an apology on the matter.
“We sincerely apologize for the brief interruption during the NBA game broadcast,” WPTA vice president and general manager Chris Fedele told The Athletic. “A technical issue in our master control inadvertently triggered the start of our 11:00 PM newscast. The issue was resolved within 24 seconds, and viewers were able to see Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot.”
Thankfully, fans were able to see the game-winning shot by star guard Tyrese Haliburton. But the moments leading up to that shot attempt were missed by many people in Indiana.
But many fans will be happy with the outcome, even if they couldn't watch the final moments. Indiana has continued to shock the world with this playoff run and now sits just three wins away from winning the first championship in franchise history.
Indiana will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Thunder in Game 2. The Pacers will need to come out with more energy if they want to grab another win.
But Oklahoma City will likely try to come out with more energy to even things up. Game 2 between the two sides is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET.
