Indiana Pacers to hold fifth pre-draft workout on June 18 including Nikola Djurisic, Tristen Newton, more
The Indiana Pacers announced the attendees for their fifth pre-draft workout of the 2024 NBA Draft cycle. All five workouts for the Pacers have included six players so far.
Indiana is approaching a strange draft. They are one of just seven teams with more than two picks, yet none of Indiana's selections are in the first round. They are limited, yet they have options to move around.
"With pick 36 we'll probably try to get the best player we can get. Ideally, it's at a position where we have a roster depth need," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said late last month.
Here are the half-dozen prospects that will descend upon Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 18 for the Pacers fifth pre-draft workout:
- Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Bemax
- Allen Flanigan, Mississippi
- Isaac Jones, Washington State
- Tristen Newton, Connecticut
- Donta Scott, Maryland
- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Djurisic and Jones are the only two players of these six getting selected — Djurisic is slotted in at pick 39 while Jones goes 56th overall. Indiana owns picks 36, 49, and 50 in the 2024 NBA Draft
Djurisic actually went through the pre-draft process in 2023, too, and he worked out for the Pacers on May 30 of that year. It's his second time in the building for the blue and gold.
Because Indiana has such a unique draft setup, mock drafts are all over the place for the blue and gold. Their high energy workouts are designed to see which players could fit in their system and culture,
The NBA Draft is nine days away.
- Indiana Pacers hope Pascal Siakam partnership becomes long-term in free agency . CLICK HERE.
- Report: Early belief that Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will turn down player option. CLICK HERE.
- Obi Toppin entering free agency, Indiana Pacers GM says team 'would like to continue the relationship'. CLICK HERE.
- What early mock drafts say the Indiana Pacers could do in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers